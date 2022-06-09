Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

STVN stock traded down €0.40 ($0.43) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €15.93 ($17.13). 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

