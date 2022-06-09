SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 390.50 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.92). Approximately 251,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 413,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($4.96).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.59. The firm has a market cap of £524.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

