SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 390.50 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.92). Approximately 251,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 413,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($4.96).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.59. The firm has a market cap of £524.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19.
SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)
