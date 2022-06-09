Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 56,093 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $285,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

