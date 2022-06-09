Stifel Financial Corp Buys 46,313 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $176,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

