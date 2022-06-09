Stifel Financial Corp Buys 57,463 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of Eaton worth $234,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

ETN stock opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

