Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 247.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,719 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $156,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $218.60 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

