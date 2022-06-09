Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Palo Alto Networks worth $200,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $48,963,405. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $524.88 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $351.00 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

