Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Clorox worth $245,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 142.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

