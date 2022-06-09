Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.02% of iShares MBS ETF worth $255,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.75 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $108.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

