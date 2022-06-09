Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,540 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $129,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

