Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.59.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its position in shares of NIKE by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.