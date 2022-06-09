STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:STM opened at GBX 25.56 ($0.32) on Thursday. STM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 24 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.18. The firm has a market cap of £15.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
