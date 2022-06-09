STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:STM opened at GBX 25.56 ($0.32) on Thursday. STM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 24 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.18. The firm has a market cap of £15.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get STM Group alerts:

About STM Group (Get Rating)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.