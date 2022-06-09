StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

