StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
