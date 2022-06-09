StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DIT opened at $160.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.