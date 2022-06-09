StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoWeb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.47 on Monday. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

