StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.95 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth $292,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

