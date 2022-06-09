StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

