StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.