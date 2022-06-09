StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 276.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fanhua in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 73.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 1,496.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

