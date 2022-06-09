StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.