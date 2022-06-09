StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

