StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.26. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

