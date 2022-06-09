StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.26. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.