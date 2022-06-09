StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.