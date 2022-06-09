StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

