StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

