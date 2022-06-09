StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.