StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

