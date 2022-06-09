StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.