StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.88.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

