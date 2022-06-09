StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

BWEN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

