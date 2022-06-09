StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $2.23 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 163,200 shares of company stock valued at $470,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.