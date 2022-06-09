StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE HZN opened at $2.23 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.96.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
