StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

