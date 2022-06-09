StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

