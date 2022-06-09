StockNews.com Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after acquiring an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

