Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $283.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average is $338.97.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.77.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

