Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $218.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.