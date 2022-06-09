S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,539.68

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,539.68 ($31.83) and traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($29.82). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,405 ($30.14), with a volume of 1,833 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.33) price objective on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get S&U alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,382.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,537.95. The stock has a market cap of £296.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($31.40), for a total value of £30,072 ($37,684.21).

S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.