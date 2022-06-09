Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.90

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 7116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 216.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

About Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.