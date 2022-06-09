Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 4,625,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,766. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $949,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

