Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 39% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 39% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.39 or 0.05922185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00070174 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,489,407 coins and its circulating supply is 357,269,914 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

