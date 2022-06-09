Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as high as C$3.64. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 35,320 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.25.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.47%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

