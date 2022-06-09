Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 10153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Specifically, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $693,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,335 shares of company stock worth $6,303,542. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.