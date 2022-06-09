SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $190.61 million and approximately $137.83 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,108.41 or 1.00007073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030585 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,597,282 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

