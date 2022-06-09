Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

STRO opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

