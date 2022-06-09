Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3,576 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.