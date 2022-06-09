Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.01. 12,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,417. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.55.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

