Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,486 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $565.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

