Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,271 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $245.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.29. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

