Synovus Financial Corp Buys 11,543 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.