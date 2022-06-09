Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.