Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

