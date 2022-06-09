Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,386,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
