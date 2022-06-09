Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,386,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.